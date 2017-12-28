US President Donald Trump accused China of violating sanctions meant to halt North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme, escalating diplomatic tensions with Beijing that are being fought on several fronts.

“Caught RED HANDED – very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea,” Trump said via Twitter on his personal handle.

Trump’s latest Twitter jab, re-tweeted from the official White House account, marked a return to aggressive foreign policy messaging after a week of posts on the social media website largely focused on the domestic issue of tax reform legislation recently passed by his party.

Caught RED HANDED - very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

Trump’s accusation, apparently based on images from US reconnaissance satellites, came just hours after Beijing denied reports that Chinese vessels have been selling oil to Pyongyang by transferring the commodity to North Korean ships in the Yellow Sea.

A third of US supports military action against North Korea

Such trade on the high seas, if it were confirmed, would cast doubt on Chinese customs data showing that the country did not export any oil products to North Korea in November.

The skirmish over enforcement of UN Security Council sanctions comes less than a week after the US and China cooperated for a third time this year on tightening them.

On December 22, the UN body unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea in response to Pyongyang’s November 29 test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-15. Resolution 2397 seeks to further limit the country’s access to energy resources and its foreign currency earnings to force Pyongyang into negotiations aimed at halting its nuclear weapons programme.

The United Nations Security Council just voted 15-0 in favor of additional Sanctions on North Korea. The World wants Peace, not Death! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

Military experts in the US and Japan say the Hwasong-15 is capable of reaching mainland US cities, although whether the missile can deliver a nuclear warhead to its target remains unclear.

The latest UN resolution bans about 90 per cent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea, capping them at 500,000 barrels annually, down from the 2 million barrel cap imposed by a previous Security Council resolution in September. It also caps crude oil supplies at 4 million barrels a year.

Donald Trump asks Xi Jinping to cut off North Korea’s oil supply to stop nuclear programme

On Thursday, China’s defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang denied the existence of illicit trade with North Korea, saying China and its military strictly enforced the UN resolutions on North Korea.

“The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist,” Ren said at a regular media briefing, without elaborating.

Trump’s tweet came after a South Korean newspaper published what it said were US spy satellite images of Chinese ships selling oil to North Korean ships in the Yellow Sea.

It is unclear if Trump’s admonishment of China was based on that news report or classified information he received from US intelligence officials.

Trump asked Xi Jinping in November to cut off North Korea’s oil supply entirely, the American ambassador to the UN, Nikki R. Haley, said at the time.

South Korea, Japan condemn North Korea’s ICMB test as UN Security Council prepares emergency meeting

The trading in oil reportedly observed by US reconnaissance satellites began after tough sanctions were imposed in September that drastically cut the regime’s imports of refined petroleum products, the Chosun newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing South Korean government sources who said there had been 30 such sightings by spy satellites since October.

According to Chinese customs data, the country did not export any oil products to North Korea in November.

A day earlier, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying sought to play down the reports, saying only ships on the UN Security Council list were banned from trading, and China would deal with any case of the sanctions being violated according to the law.

Additional reporting by Associated Press and Catherine Wong