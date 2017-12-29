A dog has been found frozen solid on a Toledo, Ohio, home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.

Toledo humane society cruelty investigator Megan Brown told The Blade newspaper she did not know how long the dog was outside Thursday, when Toledo’s high temperature was expected to be -11 degrees Celsius. A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home.

The dogs’ owner, identified by the Blade as Victor Vallejo, 40, said utilities had been shut off but he had been providing for the dogs while living elsewhere. He said he didn’t know how the frozen dog got outside.

Most of the US faces a dangerously cold NYE

The dog that froze to death was a three-year-old female American bull terrier named Nanas and the survivor was a four-year-old male named Haze.

Forecasters warn of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central US and spreading east.

-42 degrees Celsius in Ontario as Arctic blast hits Canada and US

The temperature at the Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire on Thursday was -37 Celsius, breaking a 1933 record of atop the Northeast’s highest peak.