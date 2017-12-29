There are bad first dates. Then there is the first date that a prominent Houston lawyer and fundraiser for Donald Trump says he endured with a woman 20 years his junior.

Authorities say the intoxicated Dallas woman caused at least US$300,000 in damage to Anthony Buzbee’s art collection, including two Andy Warhol paintings, after hiding in his mansion and refusing to leave.

Lindy Lou Layman, 29, was arrested Saturday on criminal mischief charges after her date with Buzbee. She was released on US$30,000 bond. Online court records don’t list an lawyer for her.

Prosecutors say Buzbee, 49, told investigators that Layman got too intoxicated on their date, so he called her an Uber after they returned to his home.

Buzbee said Layman refused to leave and hid inside the US$9 million home, and that when he found her and called a second Uber, she got aggressive.

Authorities said she tore down several paintings and poured red wine on some while yelling obscenities. She also allegedly threw two $20,000 sculptures across the room and shattered them.

The damaged Warhol paintings were each valued at US$500,000 in court documents.

Buzbee has represented high-profile figures, including former Texas Governor Rick Perry in an abuse-of-power case.

Then-candidate Donald Trump also visited his home last year when Buzbee held a fundraiser and donated US$250,000 to Trump’s presidential campaign.