A mall in northern China is welcoming the Year of the Dog in distinctive fashion – by installing a larger-than-life canine statue with more than a passing resemblance to US President Donald Trump.

The giant, bequiffed pooch towers above shoppers in Fashion Walk Mall in Taiyuan, the capital of Shanxi province.

Sporting a slick golden pompadour, angled brows and one index finger raised in a distinctly Trumpian manner, he’s the spitting image of the US president.

He even sports a red scarf that looks uncannily like Trump’s own long red ties.

As he was born in 1946, Trump, who has been accused of having more bark than bite, is a dog under the Chinese zodiac – a trait that he shares with two of his predecessors, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Golden Trump rooster statues become icons around China

Those born in the Year of the Dog, according to Chinese astrology, are forthright and extremely loyal, in addition to having a strong sense of justice.

But they can also be stubborn, irritable and easily angered.

This isn’t the first time the mall has paid dubious tribute to the US president.

Last year the mall erected a large Trump-like rooster, which inspired numerous replicas, including a giant inflatable one placed not far from the White House this summer.