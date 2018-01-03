The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is now looking into two investigations against Harvey Weinstein.

The Beverly Hills Police Department referred the cases, although it is unclear which specific allegations they are referring to.

“Two cases have been presented to our office by the Beverly Hills Police Department regarding Harvey Weinstein and both are under review right now. They were presented last month, on December 18,” Greg Risling, a spokesman for the district attorney, said.

Risling said he could not comment on the substance of the cases or when his office might made a decision on filing charges.

More than 100 women, including Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita Nyong’o and Angelina Jolie, have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

Many accounts claim Weinstein’s alleged assaults occurred at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills.

An accuser identified only as Jane Doe in a lawsuit filed November 14 said Weinstein attacked her twice inside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The woman, represented by Gloria Allred, claims Weinstein gripped her wrist and forced her to watch him masturbate in 2015 and then raped her in the hotel in 2016.

“I think that it is a positive sign that the LA County District Attorney is reviewing the investigative report of the Beverly Hills Police Department,” Allred said on Tuesday without confirming her client’s case was one of the two now under review.

“While a referral to the District Attorney from the police department is important, it is the DA who decides if a case will be filed, not the police department,” she said.

“We will have to wait and see if the DA believes that she has sufficient evidence to prove a case against Mr Weinstein beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Weinstein is currently under investigation by the New York Police Department, the New York District Attorney, Scotland Yard and the Beverly Hills police.

In a blanket statement, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.