At least three people have been killed as high winds and heavy snow – the result of a “bomb cyclone” – barrelled into the US and Canada on Thursday.

Meanwhile, scores of airports, schools and government offices were closed amid the blizzards, while travel was disrupted as work crews scrambled to clear roads before plummeting temperatures turn snow into treacherous ice.

And more than 3,000 airline flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled ahead of the storm’s arrival on Thursday.

At New York’s three major airports and Boston’s Logan International, as many as three out of four flights were called off, according to tracking service FlightAware.com.

On Friday morning New York’s JFK Airport closed temporarily; as of 3:15pm EST, it was unclear when it would reopen.

The storm’s first victims appear to be two North Carolina men whose pickup truck overturned into a creek on Wednesday night, the state’s highway patrol said

Driver Michael Alexander Wilson, 57, and passenger Jerry David Wilson, 73, both died at the scene, after the truck flipped over and landed upside-down in the water in Moore County.

Authorities blamed their deaths on the storm.

A third death was also recorded in North Carolina early in the hours of Thursday morning.

Joshua Wayne Biddle, 29, of Washington, North Carolina, slid off the road while driving through Beaufort County and was killed after his truck landed upside down in a ditch, authorities said.

A luggage section and two sleeper carriages on an Amtrak train travelling from Miami to New York, with 311 passengers aboard, derailed as it was slowly backing into a station in Savannah, Georgia.

No one was injured, an Amtrak spokesman said.

Blizzard warnings were in place along the coast from North Carolina to Maine, with the National Weather Service forecasting winds as high as 113km per hour (70mph), warning that they may bring down tree limbs and knock out power.

More than 30cms of snow was forecast for Boston and coastal areas in northern New England.

The blast of winter weather and accompanying plunging temperatures has been linked to at least 17 deaths as far south as Texas.

The storm is the product of a rapid plunge in barometric pressure that some weather forecasters are referring to as bombogenesis or a “bomb cyclone,” which brings fast heavy snowfall and high winds.

The cold has been blamed for at least nine deaths over the past few days, including two homeless people in Houston.

Passenger train operator Amtrak was running reduced service in the Northeast, while mass-transit systems in major metropolitan areas, including New York and Boston, remained open.

At least nine people killed by record-breaking freeze that has gripped US and Canada

A state of emergency is in effect on parts of Maryland’s Eastern Shore in response to a coastal winter storm. Governor Larry Hogan issued the declaration late on Wednesday for the Lower Shore, including Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

Ankle deep snow and wind gusts approaching 80kph (50mph) covered the Ocean City Boardwalk, which was under a blizzard warning on Thursday.

The Hampton Roads region of Virginia is bearing the worst of a winter storm that prompted Governor Terry McAuliffe to declare a state of emergency.

State offices are closed throughout Delaware as snowfall accumulated quickly. The Delaware River and Bay Authority suspended operations for its ferry connecting Lewes, Delaware, to Cape May, New Jersey.

Wind-whipped snow slowed the morning commute across New Jersey and forced many schools to close.

Federal government offices planned to delay opening for two hours on Thursday, while state officials

in Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts ordered non-essential workers to stay home. In Maine, Governor Paul LePage ordered state offices closed for the day.

The storm froze pipes and disrupted services at refineries on the US Atlantic coast, sending fuel prices higher as high winds caused electricity outages for tens of thousands of Americans.

Some 65,000 homes and businesses along the US East Coast are without power, and that number is expected to swell on Thursday as the storm punishes the densely populated US Northeast.

Prices for heating oil and natural gas in the US Northeast hit their highest levels in years on the back of near-record heating demand.

Natural gas is the major fuel for residential and commercial heating in the US Northeast and is also widely used by power plants.

With outages rising, that raised fears that people would be left without power and heat on Friday and during the weekend when temperatures are forecast to drop sharply.

There are also fears a significant disruption could lead to a heating oil shortage, as distillate inventories, including heating oil, in the New England and mid-Atlantic regions are currently at their lowest levels for this time of year since 2015.

This has spurred tankers carrying diesel and heating oil to set out from Europe bound for the United States to address supply worries, reversing a traditional trade route.

Icebreakers have been used in key ports of Boston, New York and Philadelphia to keep shipping lanes clear, though delays are expected, and the coastguard said late on Wednesday that those ships will remain at shore until the storm passes.

Reliance on heating oil is highest in the Northeast region, with about 21 per cent of households using oil for space heating.

The snowstorm brought a break in extreme cold temperatures that have gripped much of the region since Christmas, frozen part of Niagara Falls, played havoc with public works and impeded firefighting in places where temperatures barely broke minus 6.7 Celsius (20 degrees Fahrenheit).