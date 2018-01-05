Trump will sue to block publication of book containing Bannon’s ‘defamation’

President Donald Trump is trying to block the publication of a book that he said contains “defamatory” statements about his family, and has threatened ex-aide Steve Bannon with a lawsuit.

The moves come after previews of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House quoted Bannon as calling the president’s son, Donald Trump Jnr, and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, “treasonous”.

He made the remarks, Wolff said, in connection with a meeting with Russians in Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Charles Harder, Trump’s personal lawyer, said that “legal action is imminent” regarding Bannon, and confirmed that his team was pursuing possible claims, including libel, against Wolff and book publisher Henry Holt and Company.

Lawyers for the president sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bannon on Wednesday asking him not to disclose any confidential information.

They said in the letter, seen by Reuters, that Bannon had breached an agreement by communicating with Wolff about Trump, his family and the campaign, and made “disparaging statements and in some cases outright defamatory statements” about Trump and his family.

Bradley Moss, a Washington lawyer specialising in national security and security clearance law, said any non-disclosure agreement would not apply to Bannon once he became a government employee.

Because of concerns over transparency and free speech, the government has far less power to limit speech by employees than private companies, Moss said.

A lawsuit also would likely be harmful to the White House because Bannon’s lawyers would be entitled to interview White House officials and collect potentially damaging documents from them in his defence.

“It would be one more distraction, one more thing people in the administration need to hire lawyers for,” Moss said.

“I assume the cease-and-desist letter is aimed primarily at the public,” added Michael Dorf, a professor at Cornell Law School. “The idea that he could block publication is absurd.”

Also on Thursday, the White House also said no personal devices, including cellphones, would be allowed in the West Wing beginning next week for security purposes.

The moves followed the Bannon split but had been considered for some time.

In the book, Bannon was quoted as describing a June 2016 meeting with a group of Russians at Trump Tower in New York as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

The meeting, held after the Russians promised damaging information on Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, was attended by Don Jnr, Kushner and Paul Manafort, who was Trump’s campaign manager at the time.

Trump cut ties with Bannon on Wednesday, saying his former adviser had “lost his mind” in a blistering statement issued after the comments were made public.

The president had relied heavily on Bannon, chairman of the right-wing Breitbart News website, for advice in the months leading up to his upset victory in the November 2016 election.

He then gave Bannon a strategic role in the White House, where he became a divisive figure before being fired in August. Bannon returned to Breitbart and continued to talk with Trump.

Trump’s statement also diminished Bannon’s role in the election victory and accused him of leaking to the media.

On Thursday, Bannon told a caller on Breitbart News radio that “nothing will ever come between us and President Trump and his agenda,” according to CNN.

The story that triggered the Trump-Bannon split was an offshoot of the investigation into whether Trump campaign aides colluded with Russia to sway the election to Trump, allegations Trump and Moscow deny.

According to the book, Bannon expressed derision about the June 2016 meeting in which a Russian lawyer offered damaging information about Clinton.

Bannon also was quoted as saying he was sure Trump Jnr would have taken the Russians to meet his father in Trump Tower.

In the book, Bannon also said he believed the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Moscow will focus on money laundering.

Special counsel Robert Mueller, who leads the Russia investigation, has asked White House officials to preserve records of the Trump Tower meeting, according to a source with knowledge of the request.

Manafort and business associate Rick Gates, another campaign aide, pleaded not guilty in November to federal charges brought by Mueller including conspiracy to launder money. Manafort sued Mueller on Wednesday, alleging that his investigation exceeds its legal authority.

The cease and desist letter was also sent to Steve Rubin, president and publisher of Henry Holt and Co. It demands a halt to publication of the book or of excerpts.

Wolff’s book is set for release on January 9. Harder also demands that Wolff and Rubin issue a “full and complete” retraction and apology to Trump.

The lawyer also asks that Wolff and Rubin immediately forward electronic and hard copies of the book to his office in California.