What do Batman Forever, Cher’s song Believe and the death of Mary Tyler Moore have in common? They all occurred in the same years that the Dow Jones Industrial Average passed major milestones.

With the DJIA having breached the 25,000 mark on Thursday for the first time, here are a few more benchmark moments, charted through popular culture:

1,000 points: November 14, 1972.

Box office hits that year: The Godfather, Dirty Harry.

Top song: The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face, Roberta Flack

Also on this day: Britain’s BBC marked the 50th anniversary of its first broadcasts from London.

5,000 points: November 21, 1995

Box office hits: Batman Forever, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

Top song on Billboard: Gangsta’s Paradise, Coolio featuring L.V.

Also on this day: Shares of Boston Beer Company, which makes Sam Adams, soared on their first day of trading.

10,000 points: March 29, 1999

Box office hits: Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Top song on Billboard: Believe, Cher

Also on this day: Wayne Gretzky of the New York Rangers scored the last of his National Hockey League record 894 goals in a home game against the New York Islanders.

15,000 points: May 7, 2013

Box office hits: The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Iron Man 3

Top song on Billboard: Thrift Shop, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis featuring Wanz

Also on this day: Delaware became the 11th US state to legalise same-sex marriage.

20,000 points: January 25, 2017

Box office hit: Split

Top song on Billboard: Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

Also on this day: Mary Tyler Moore died.

25,000 points: January 4, 2018

Box office hits: Star Wars: The Last Jed i

Top song on Billboard: Perfect, Ed Sheeran Duet With Beyoncé

Also on this day: A massive winter storm dubbed the “bomb cyclone” hit much of the northeastern US with snow and high winds, snarling traffic and travel.