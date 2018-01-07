US President Donald Trump just dove headfirst into a question that many won’t go near: is he OK?

“The Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence,” he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

His tweet may have been in reaction to the new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which claims that some of the president’s advisers have privately belittled his sanity and intelligence.

As Trump noted, the politicians who most commonly go on record to question his mental fitness tend to be his enemies.

But there is a shortlist of people in or near Trump’s inner circle who have voiced doubts about his competence, or who have been reported to have done so, even if some denied it later.

At the top of the list is Republican Senator Bob Corker, who in 2016 was considered a front-runner to become Trump’s running mate, and later was a candidate for secretary of state, according to CNN. As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he called Trump’s foreign policy ideas “very thoughtful”, and even met the candidate in May.

But Corker’s high opinion did not survive the first year of Trump’s presidency.

He called reports that Trump had blurted out state secrets to Russia “worrisome” in May, as CNN noted. A few months later, Trump appeared to praise marchers at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Corker used the S word:

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate to be successful,” he said in August.

Barely two months into his presidency, Trump accused former president Barack Obama of wiretapping him during the election.

Trump has offered no evidence, and among those disturbed by the claim was his FBI director, James Comey, according to The New York Times.

Comey told associates that Trump was “outside the realm of normal,” the Times reported, and “crazy”. The president fired him a few weeks later.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was so frustrated with Trump by the summer that he insulted the president in front of other cabinet officials, according to NBC News, and called him a “moron”.

A spokeswoman for the State Department denied that Tillerson used the word, but the secretary initially did not. Instead, Tillerson refused to “dignify” questions from CNN about his alleged remark, and called Trump “the most unique president we have ever seen in modern history”.

Tillerson later denied calling him a moron.

While it wasn’t intended to be public, a conversation last summer between Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic Senator Jack Reed, ended up in the news after someone left a microphone switched on after a subcommittee hearing.

The two senators were complaining about the budget process and Trump’s ignorance of governance, as The Washington Post wrote at the time.

“I think – I think he’s crazy,” Reed said. “I mean, I don’t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy.”

“I’m worried,” Collins replied.

Others have said far worse about Trump’s mental abilities, but they had obvious political motivations. Hillary Clinton called him “dangerously incoherent”, for example, before he beat her in the presidential election.