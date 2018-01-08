The question isn’t will Oprah Winfrey run for president, but when.

The host of the Golden Globes, late-night comedian Seth Meyers, jokingly urged Winfrey to run in his opening monologue, noting that Donald Trump had reportedly decided make his bid for the office after he was the butt of Meyers’s jokes at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2011.

Later, electrified by her speech onstage at an unusually politicised Golden Globes, celebrities in the audience and fans watching from home were so ready to vote Oprah into the White House that a hashtag quickly gained momentum: #Oprah2020.

Holding court in the VIP row of tables up front, Winfrey sat with Gayle King and Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay, their seats turned toward the stage, where word of the internet campaign reached her.

“I tried to tell her!” DuVernay said, smiling.

And what did Oprah say?

Today is the day Oprah Winfrey truly became president. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 8, 2018

The same people that deride a celebrity businessman as President are now rooting for Oprah Winfrey to run for 2020. pic.twitter.com/ih1bhX7Uhi — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 8, 2018

I genuinely believe that tonight was the official/unofficial beginning of Oprah Winfrey’s run for President in 2020. @Oprah #GoldenGlobes2018 — Robert Gant (@RobertGant) January 8, 2018

“Speaking your truth is the most powerful tool you all have.” -Oprah Winfrey, 46th president of the United States — Shan Sav (@ShanSav13) January 8, 2018

“I say, I’m just glad I got through the speech!” she said, smiling as she referred to her Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award acceptance speech.

Winfrey was the first black woman to win the honour.

“I thought a lot about it. I wanted this to be a meaningful moment.”

Winfrey’s speech, crafted in the spirit of the evening and delivered with a stirring and unimpeachable passion, rallied others to continue speaking up and out against injustice and referenced Sidney Poitier, Rosa Parks, Recy Taylor and the #TimesUp movement.

And it was almost cut short.

Earlier in the evening, Winfrey had been asked to trim her speech by three minutes.

“I thought” ‘I don’t know how I can’.”

But about that 2020 ticket?

Would Oprah consider a run? She paused, cracking a sly smile. “OK!”

Additional reporting by Bloomberg