Three injured in Trump Tower blaze that saw flames coming out of building’s vents

Three people were injured in an early-morning fire at the top of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan, the New York Fire Department said on Monday, as the city’s workday rush began.

US President Donald Trump was in Washington at the time. Trump’s primary residence was in the building before his election victory and inauguration nearly a year ago.

One firefighter was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, while two people received minor injuries that were treated at the scene, including a building worker whose injury was initially described as serious, the fire service said.

The fire service said the fire was not inside the building, but on top of it.

“We had flames coming out of the vents. No smoke condition or fire was on the inside,” Manhattan Borough Commander Assistant Chief Roger Sakowich said on Twitter.

The cause of the blaze, which has now been extinguished, is being investigated by the city fire marshal, a department spokesman said.

Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons, said on Twitter that it was a small electrical fire in the cooling tower on the building’s roof.

“The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job,” said the younger Trump. “The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!”

Trump starts his days later because he wants more time to watch TV and go on Twitter

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be released, the spokesman, Firefighter Jim Long, said.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a plume of smoke spewed from the roof of the 68-story structure.

The fire was reported by phone shortly before 7am EST on the top floor of the building, and was declared under control about an hour and 15 minutes later, the department said.

How Trump’s respect for military leaders outweighs his need to annihilate enemies – for now

Some 84 firefighters and medical crews responded as 26 emergency units with lights flashing converged on the crowded midtown Manhattan location, it added.

In addition to the president’s 66th-floor penthouse, Trump Tower houses the headquarters of the Trump Organization as well as other residences, offices and stores.