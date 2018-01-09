New Jersey Transit said a person jumped into a police K-9 SUV and drove it into the doors of the waiting room at the Hoboken rail terminal.

No injuries have been reported.

The suspect was arrested after the incident, which took place at about 8am on Monday. The suspect’s name has not been released.

NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder said detectives are trying to determine the intent of the suspect. She said the crash caused significant damage to the waiting room doors.

Train service was not affected, but the ticket windows have been closed and the on-board ticket purchasing surcharge has been waived. A temporary waiting room and restroom have been made available.

In a separate incident, a broken rail forced a suspension of PATH train service into New York City, forcing hundreds of commuters at the height of the morning rush hour to try to catch ferries to Manhattan in the cold.

The rail broke at about 8.30am on Monday just west of the Grove Street Station in Jersey City. It forced hundreds of people off trains and into long lines outside nearby ferry stations ill-equipped for the onslaught. A quarter-mile long line of people along the Hudson River barely moved in below-freezing temperatures.

Nearby, over 100 people lined up at another ferry station to buy tickets at two machines. Service was eventually restored on all lines, though PATH trains were running with delays.