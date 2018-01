Gilberto Valle might not be a bloodthirsty cannibal – but he hopes to make a buck off of fantasising like one.

The disgraced NYPD cop, who spent almost two years in prison on charges that he was plotting to kidnap, slaughter and eat young women, has penned an “extremely violent” horror novel that he hopes will rack in some much-needed cash.

“Even though I’ve been completely exonerated, all this stuff about ‘Cannibal Cop’ is still there,” Valle, 34, told the New York Daily News on Monday. “Writing the book comes down to me trying to find a way to make a living.”

Valle, widely known by his infamous cannibal moniker, was arrested in 2012 after his then-wife found disturbing posts about an urge to kill and devour women on their shared computer.

Valle’s subsequent arrest and divorce led to a media frenzy. But all the while, Valle maintained innocence, and he was eventually vindicated after successfully arguing that his cannibalistic curiosity was all part of a deviant, but fictional, sexual fantasy.

Valle’s new book, A Gathering of Evil, explores his fascination with killing and eating women through the lens of a group of sadists who kidnap two young New Yorkers.

Valle conceded that the book is “very graphic” and “not for everyone,” but insisted that he would never act up on the topic matter in real life.

“It’s a sexual fetish,” he explained. “It’s something that I didn’t choose, and it’s something that I live with and that I’m fine with.”

The idea to write a novel, Valle said, came after he received positive feedback over social media for his recent memoir, Raw Deal: The Untold Story of NYPD’s ‘Cannibal Cop’.

“I realised I have an ability to tell a story,” he said. “And something coming from me obviously couldn’t be romantic comedy or something, considering my history.”

Since getting booted from the NYPD, Valle has been working for a friend’s construction company.

But Valle said he would “give anything” to have his old life back.

“I loved being a cop and I was good at it,” he said. “Unfortunately that’s not going to happen so I have to figure out a way to make a living.