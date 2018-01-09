His right hand over his heart, President Donald Trump seemingly butchered the US national anthem while standing near the 40-yard line ahead of the college football championship game in Atlanta on Monday night.

Footage showed Trump mouthing the wrong words as a choir of four harmonised, “at the twilight’s last gleaming”, and during other segments of The Star-Spangled Banner.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Before his apparent anthem flub, Trump was welcomed onto the field by a mixture of boos and cheers.

The White House announced last week that Trump would attend the championship game between the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia.

Trump’s apparent botching of the words drew particular attention in light of his repeated attacks on black NFL players kneeling during the anthem.

Trump booed in a stadium as he mumbles through the national anthem - brutal TV pic.twitter.com/7LbNWber2t — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) January 9, 2018

Trump insists that the protesting footballers are “disrespecting” the flag and the anthem. Activists have attempted to correct Trump, telling him that the players are protesting racism and police brutality, not the flag or the anthem. But Trump has refused to back down.

Before travelling to Atlanta from Tennessee on Monday afternoon, Trump tweeted, “We want our flag respected – and we want our NATIONAL ANTHEM respected also.”

Trump’s anthem fail set off a Twitterstorm of seething sarcasm.

“You know who knows the words to the National Anthem? Colin Kaepernick,” Charlotte Clymer tweeted, referring to the football player who kicked off the kneeling protests. “Trump, you’re a disgrace.”