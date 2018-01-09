Welcome to the resistance?

Ivanka Trump praised Oprah Winfrey one day after the media mogul delivered a rousing speech at the Golden Globes that sparked widespread support for a 2020 presidential bid against President Trump.

“Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United,” she tweeted, before following Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi on the social media site.

But that didn’t sit well with several prominent personalities, who complained that she had not denounced her father, President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by several women.

President Oprah? A billionaire TV star in the White House suddenly doesn’t sound bad to some Democrats

Winfrey envisioned a future without sexual harassment and assault while accepting a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes.

She and other actors donned black on the red carpet to support Time’s Up, a new initiative to tackle “systemic inequality and injustice in the workplace.”

But support from Ivanka Trump, who was not present at the event, was less well received.

The First Daughter’s tweet left social media dumbfounded, while others were quick to point out that President Trump has faced accusations of sexual harassment and assault from more than a dozen women.

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

“Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers,” Alyssa Milano wrote.

Half the speech was about your father — Josh Billy (@CH3MISTRY_) January 9, 2018

Actor Tara Strong tweeted, “I’m sorry @IvankaTrump but unless you wish to call out your own father for his taped admission to assaulting women, your desire to join the sisterhood cannot be taken with any validity … I know it’s difficult but #TIMESUP for your dad too.”

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

Model Chrissy Teigen was less diplomatic in her response when she wrote, “Ew go away.”

Ivanka Trump has previously been lashed out at by the US right wing over her support for victims of sexual abuse, and for much the same reason.

In November she came out against Republican candidate for Alabama Senate Roy Moore, who had been accused of historic child abuse crimes.

“There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children,” she tweeted, adding that she believed Moore’s accusers.

After that remark, Alex Marlow, editor-in-chief of right-wing website Brietbart, said in a radio broadcast that “especially when there’s been so many allegations against President Trump, I don’t know why the daughter of President Trump, who has been accused by [lawyer] Gloria Allred and some dozen, maybe two dozen, women over the years doing something inappropriate, and nothing’s ever come of that. So why does Ivanka want to continue to pile on?”