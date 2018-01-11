By Mark Matousek

After American Airlines gave employees new uniforms in September 2016, employees began to claim that the uniforms were giving them headaches and making them break out in hives. The uniform update was the first the company had introduced in almost 30 years.

Though the airline claimed the uniforms were safe, in June 2017 the company said it would begin looking for a supplier to replace the controversial uniforms. On Tuesday, the company announced that Land’s End would make the new uniforms, according to CNN.

CNN reports that American Airlines plans to begin testing the uniforms in October 2018 and roll them out to 51,000 employees in late 2019.

The airline has previously said that the uniforms will be made from different fabrics.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), a union that represents flight attendants, previously claimed it had received over 3,500 reports of “suspected reactions” by union members from the controversial uniforms, which were made by American Airlines and Twin Hill. American Airlines previously said it had received 14 reports from flight attendants about the uniforms.

Read the original article at Business Insider