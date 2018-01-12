In comments that seemed ripped right from a late-night comedy sketch, President Donald Trump ignited the news cycle Thursday when The Washington Post reported he had referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African nations as “s***hole countries” and expressed a preference for immigrants from Norway in talks with lawmakers.

On Thursday night, late-night comedy hosts were eager to weigh in.

“Guys,” Daily Show host Trevor Noah said. “I don’t know how to break this to you, but I think the president might be racist. Hear me out, I know I sound crazy.”

Noah, who is from South Africa, used his own nationality as a springboard. “Personally, as someone from South S***hole, I’m offended, Mr. President,” the host said.

“Because not only does he think brown countries are s***holes, he thinks, what, we’re never going to know what he said? I mean, don’t get me wrong, it might take a few weeks, but once the news donkey reaches our village, we’ll be so mad.”

Jordan Klepper, host of Comedy Central’s The Opposition, also dived in on Trump’s slight. “Yup, now that’s how you speak truth to powerlessness,” he said.

Trump denies asking why US should accept people from ‘s***hole countries’

Klepper continued: “I know what you’re thinking: What do Norwegians have that Haitians and Africans don’t? It’s simple. They’re all white-knuckle enthusiasts about making America great again.”

Stephen Colbert used the opening monologue of The Late Show to address the “packet of international crazy sauce [Trump] squirted out today.”

“Sir,” Colbert said. “They are not s***hole countries. For one, Donald Trump isn’t their president.”

Jimmy Kimmel devoted the most time to Trump’s comments on Thursday night.

“Before I share what he actually said,” Kimmel told his audience. “I want you to keep in mind this is an actual quote from the actual president of the United States.”

Kimmel then played news reports of the comments. “Listen, I’m sure the fact that the counties he described as ‘s***holes’ are mostly populated by people of color and the immigrants he wants from Norway are not is a coincidence,” the host said.

“Because if it wasn’t, it would mean we voted for a racist, like a real one. And we’d have to get pitchforks and chase him out of the White House.”

The host had one parting shot: “So anyway, thanks, Vlad Putin,” Kimmel said. “You really got us good.”