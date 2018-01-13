A Toronto schoolgirl was assaulted Friday by a man who tried to cut off her hijab with scissors and then fled, police said.

“It’s alleged that [the] man cut her hijab off and then fled,” Constable David Hopkinson of the Toronto Police told Canadian media. He said he could not confirm the girl’s age or grade.

Authorities are investigating the incident, which occurred at about 9am at or around the east side of the Pauline Johnson school in Toronto, said police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante.

“The information we have currently is that the child was not injured and the suspect has fled the scene.”

She added that the incident was not being investigated as a hate crime at the moment, but it will be considered by investigators.

The school serves nearly 300 students in kindergarten to grade six classes “of diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds,” according to the local school board.

More than two-thirds speak a language other than English at home.