Following an outcry over a significant disparity in pay between co-stars, Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate the US$1.5 million he earned for reshoots for All the Money in the World to the sexual misconduct defence initiative Time’s Up.

Wahlberg said he would donate the money in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who reportedly made less than US$1,000 on the reshoots.

“I 100 per cent support the fight for fair pay,” Wahlberg said in a statement.

The announcement Saturday came after directors and stars, including Jessica Chastain and Judd Apatow, shared their shock at reports of the huge pay disparity for the Ridley Scott film.

The 10 days of reshoots were necessary after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer when accusations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Spacey.

USA Today reported Williams was paid less than US$1,000 for the 10 days.

Both Williams and Plummer were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

Talent agency William Morris Endeavor, which represents both Williams and Wahlberg, said it would donate an additional US$500,000 to Time’s Up.

The agency said in a statement that wage disparity conversations should continue and “we are committed to being part of the solution”.

Williams said her co-star’s decision to donate money was not about her.

The actress said that fellow actresses and activist friends stood by her and “taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted”.

Additional reporting by The Washington Post