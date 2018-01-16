Up-and-coming star Timothee Chalamet says he will donate the money he made from an up-and-coming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse.

Chalamet, 22, stars in Allen’s upcoming comedy A Rainy Day in New York, alongside Selena Gomez, Jude Law and Liev Schreiber.

But enthusiasm for Allen’s recent films has been dampened by historic claims that Allen, now 82, sexually abused Dylan Farrow the then-seven-year-old daughter of ex-wife Mia Farrow in 1992. In 2014 Dylan Farrow repeated the allegations in an open letter.

Allen has denied the claims, calling them “untrue and disgraceful,” but since then several actors, including Ellen Page, Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig, have expressed remorse at signing on to Allen’s films.

Now Chalamet, who enjoyed a breakout success in last year’s gay drama Call Me By Your Name, has become the latest actor to distance himself from the director

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

Calumet announced the donations on his Instagram account, saying he didn’t “want to profit from the film” and said that he’s “learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria [sic] for accepting a job”.

The money he made would go to Time’s Up, a Hollywood-backed movement to fight sexual harassment in all workplaces; the LGBT Center in New York; and The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

He added that he stood in solidarity with other artists “fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Catherine Deneuve apologises to victims of sexual assault after bashing ‘MeToo’ movement

Chalamet noted that due to “contractual obligations,” he couldn’t comment on the long-standing allegations against Allen.

On Friday, A Rainy Day in New York co-star Rebecca Hall said she was donating her salary from the film to Time’s Up.