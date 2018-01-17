US President Donald Trump had a normal score on a cognitive exam that would have shown if he had Alzheimer's disease and is in excellent health – although he could benefit from a lower-fat diet and more exercise, the White House doctor said on Tuesday.

“In summary, the president’s overall health is excellent,” Ronny Jackson told reporters. “He continues to enjoy the significant long-term cardiac and overall health benefits that come from a lifetime of abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.”

Jackson provided a more detailed readout on Tuesday following Trump’s first physical last Friday at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Jackson reports that the 6-foot-3 (191cm) president weighed in at 239 pounds (108kg) – three pounds heavier than he was in September 2016.

Trump’s blood pressure was 122 over 74, and his total cholesterol was 223, which is higher than recommended.

Trump was 70 when he took office, making him the oldest person ever elected to the nation’s highest office.

Jackson says Trump is healthy and should remain so for the remainder of his presidency.

Jackson said Trump had also performed well on a cognitive assessment, which the president had requested.

“The president is mentally very sharp, very intact. … He is fit for duty,” Jackson said. “I think he will remain fit for duty for the remainder of this term and even for the remainder of another [four-year] term if he’s elected.”