Experts have announced that a bright light spotted in the sky above Michigan on Tuesday night, accompanied by what sounded like thunder, was in fact a meteor.

The American Meteor Society said it received hundreds of reports of a fireball on Tuesday night over the state, including many in the Detroit area.

Reports also came in from several other states and Ontario, Canada. Some Michigan residents reported their homes shaking.

The society said the reports suggest a space rock penetrated deep into the Earth’s atmosphere before it broke apart.

The US Geological Service says it registered as a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Michigan.

Bill Cooke with Nasa’s Meteoroid Environment Office told The Detroit News it was “definitely a meteoroid” and a rare sight for Michigan.

Other states where people reported seeing a fireball included Illinois, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri.