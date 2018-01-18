Donald Trump’s chief of staff has said the president was not “fully informed” when he pledged last year to build a wall along the border with Mexico, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Retired General John Kelly’s remarks were a rare departure from the president on one of the core issues that defined his upstart run for the presidency.

Kelly made the comments to members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the Times said.

The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. Parts will be, of necessity, see through and it was never intended to be built in areas where there is natural protection such as mountains, wastelands or tough rivers or water..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

....The Wall will be paid for, directly or indirectly, or through longer term reimbursement, by Mexico, which has a ridiculous $71 billion dollar trade surplus with the U.S. The $20 billion dollar Wall is “peanuts” compared to what Mexico makes from the U.S. NAFTA is a bad joke! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 18, 2018

He told the lawmakers he had persuaded Trump the wall was not necessary and that the president’s opinion on the once-sacred barrier had “evolved”.

Trump subsequently took to Twitter to declare: “The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it.”

Kelly was brought in as chief of staff six months ago in a bid to put order to the command centre of Trump’s chaotic presidency.

The Times said that in publicly differing with Trump, Kelly appears to be saying he thinks “that it is his job to tutor a sometimes ill-informed president who has never served in public office before”.