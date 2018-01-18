NewsWorldUnited States & Canada
image

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Donald Trump was not ‘fully informed’ about his promised border wall, according to chief of staff John Kelly

US president subsequently tweeted that his position has “never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it’

PUBLISHED : Thursday, 18 January, 2018, 7:33pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 18 January, 2018, 7:47pm

Comments:  

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Share

Related topics

Donald Trump United States Mexico

More on this story

Related Articles

Donald Trump’s chief of staff has said the president was not “fully informed” when he pledged last year to build a wall along the border with Mexico, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Retired General John Kelly’s remarks were a rare departure from the president on one of the core issues that defined his upstart run for the presidency.

Kelly made the comments to members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, the Times said.

He told the lawmakers he had persuaded Trump the wall was not necessary and that the president’s opinion on the once-sacred barrier had “evolved”.

Trump wants to spend US$18 billion to extend his ‘big beautiful wall’

Trump subsequently took to Twitter to declare: “The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it.”

Kelly was brought in as chief of staff six months ago in a bid to put order to the command centre of Trump’s chaotic presidency.

The Times said that in publicly differing with Trump, Kelly appears to be saying he thinks “that it is his job to tutor a sometimes ill-informed president who has never served in public office before”.

 

Most Popular

 
 
 

You may also like