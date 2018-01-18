President Trump upended the Republican Party’s strategy in order to avert a shutdown on Thursday when he declared that an extension of a federal health insurance programme for children “should be part of a long-term solution” and not a stopgap spending plan.

That directly contradicts the thinking of congressional Republicans.

They were eager to force Democrats to choose between a popular health care programme they have pushed to renew for months and their effort to win back Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which gives legal protections for hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants.

The House is expected to vote as soon as Thursday on the short-term spending bill with the health insurance programme attached.

Changing the bill could delay its consideration, further reducing the margin of error less than 48 hours before the shutdown deadline.

“CHIP should be part of a long-term solution, not a 30 Day, or short term, extension!” Trump tweeted, using the acronym for the Children’s Health Insurance Programme.

The spending bill would force Senate Democrats to decide whether to block the measure in a risky bid to gain leverage on immigration.

That means the odds of a shutdown starting at the end of the day Friday are going down, though not yet approaching zero.

We’re making good progress [but] there’s not the votes to fund it with Republican-only votes

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows

House Speaker Paul Ryan is close to having the votes he needs to pass the stopgap spending bill, and his team continued to lean on a handful Republican holdouts. The House Rules Committee sent the stopgap bill to the floor late on Wednesday for a vote without any changes.

“We’ll be fine,” Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho, a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, said.

Referring to the experience of the 2013 stand-off that closed the government for 16 days, he said: “I guess you have to do that once every 12 or 15 years so that the new people learn their lesson.”

The prospects were dicey in the Senate, where several Democrats who had approved earlier short-term spending extensions announced on Wednesday they would be voting “no” this time around. They were under intense pressure from immigrant activists to hold firm on demands for a solution for young immigrants known as “dreamers” who face losing protections against deportation yanked by the Trump administration.

“President Trump and the Republicans have a choice: they can either come to the table and negotiate in good faith on a responsible funding agreement and protection for DREAMERS – or they can cause a government shutdown,” said Senator Tom Udall of New Mexico, one of those Democrats.

Donald Trump and his chief of staff at in public argument over border wall claims

In the House, Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a Republican from North Carolina, left an evening meeting with Chief Deputy Whip Patrick McHenry, another Republican from North Carolina.

Meadows said he had not been won over and that the short-term spending bill expected to come to the floor on Thursday remained short of votes.

“We’re making good progress, yet still at this point if the vote were to happen today there’s not the votes to fund it with Republican-only votes,” Meadows said. His group is pushing for greater defence spending, among other things.

The defections left the outlook uncertain, leaving open the possibility that the government will shut down on Friday at midnight for the first time since 2013.

Republican leaders in both chambers insisted that outcome would be avoided, and members of the House vote-counting team expressed guarded optimism that they would be able to round up the necessary support in time for Thursday’s vote.

The [childhood immigration] DACA deal will be worked out, I think, by the United States Congress

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly

As negotiations continued on both ends of the Capitol, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly expressed optimism that Congress will work out a deal to protect dreamers.

Kelly gave an upbeat assessment of the state of play in the debate over legal status for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, whose protection under DACA is in the air.

However, he offered no timetable for when an agreement might be reached.

“The DACA deal will be worked out, I think, by the United States Congress,” Kelly told reporters. “Both sides of the aisle have agreed to meet in a smaller group and come up with [what] they think is the best DACA deal, and then it’ll of course be presented to the president.”

Donald Trump seeks deals on immigration and border wall as government shutdown looms

Kelly conceded during a meeting with the Congressional Hispanic Caucus that there would be no “concrete wall from sea to shining sea” and no wall “that Mexico will pay for.” His comments were confirmed by four lawmakers and a senior aide who were present.

Republicans and the president seem intent on pursing a policy of intransigence

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer

“Certain things are said during the campaign that are not fully informed,” Kelly said, according to the lawmakers and the aide.

“I had a lot to do with that,” Kelly said, adding that Trump “campaigned against DACA” but has “lightened up” since then.

“For right now, the first bite of the apple is to solve the DACA problem, issue, to have the border secured and [close] some of the loopholes,” Kelly told reporters.

“And then the next step, as we’ve discussed in there, Phase 2, might be the larger issue of the 11 million people who have been here for years.”

The proposal of a short-term spending measure underscored Washington’s ongoing stalemate over the status of dreamers. Many Democrats are expected to oppose the bill in the absence of a deal to resolve the conflict.

“It doesn’t provide the necessary protection for the dreamers,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer. “Democrats have been negotiating in good faith … Instead, Republicans and the president seem intent on pursing a policy of intransigence.”

Funding for CHIP expired on September 30. Congress provided the programme with a boost of US$3 billion in its last continuing resolution, but states, which administer the programme, have said that money will soon run out.

Democrats rejected previous plans to reauthorise the programme ahead of its expiration over Republican proposals on how to pay for it.

This month, the Congressional Budget Office said reauthorising the programme for 10 years would actually save the government US$6 billion, easing the path to its renewal.

Ryan can count on some moderate Democrats to vote for the stopgap if the only other choice is a shutdown, giving his team a valuable cushion.

Virginia’s Gerry Connolly, whose district is home to many federal workers, said he would vote yes if his was the deciding vote

Another Democrat, Henry Cuellar of Texas, said he is a “no for now” but if his vote is needed to avert shutdown he will vote “yes.”

“I think there are enough Senate Democrats like me that want to pressure but avoid a shutdown,” he added.