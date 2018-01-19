Donald Trump was speaking with Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer at the White House on Friday in an effort to break the Congress stand-off that threatens to shut down the nation’s government.

Democrats, angered by the collapse of immigration talks, have vowed to block a stopgap funding bill that could stop the federal government running out of money at midnight, Eastern Standard Time, Friday.

The meeting was a one-on-one between the president and the Democratic leader, with staff for each also present, according to a person familiar with the matter. Republican congressional leaders weren’t included.

The stopgap bill is currently stuck in the Senate on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration, having previously cleared the House with a 230-197 vote.

But prospects appeared gloomy as Democrats eager for leverage on budget and immigration deals were intent on shooting it down.

And as the odds of a shutdown grew, so did the spread of blame for a stalemate that so far has defied quick resolution.

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney listed steps the administration was taking to minimise the impact of any government closure on the public and said any disruption could be laid at the feet of the Senate Democratic leader, calling it the “Schumer shutdown.”

Schumer and other Democrats in Congress are angling “to try and get a shutdown that they think this president gets blamed for,” he said at a White House briefing.

On Thursday night, Schumer said that Trump “has been impervious to compromise” and “can’t maintain a consistent position,” which is what led to the current standoff.

He has also suggested that if agreement is not reached by Friday night, there should be an even shorter-term funding measure that would “give the president a few days to come to the table”.

And he claimed that “The leader is looking to deflect blame, but it just won’t work” - a remark that has some legs, according to a new poll.

More Americans blame Trump and Republicans rather than Democrats for the potential shutdown, the new Washington Post-ABC News poll suggested.

A 48 percent plurality said Trump and congressional Republicans are mainly responsible for the situation, while 28 percent blamed Democrats.

A sizable 18 percent said that both parties are equally responsible. Political independents drive the lopsided margin of blame, saying by 46-to-25-per cent margin that Republicans and Trump are responsible for the situation.

The poll was conducted Monday to Thursday, largely before the House passed the short-term funding bill that placed the Senate Democrats in a key position of negotiating power.

A 78 percent majority of Democrats say Trump and congressional Republicans are mainly responsible for the potential government shutdown, while a smaller 66 percent of Republicans blame Democrats in Congress. One in seven Republicans, 14 percent, say Trump and Republicans are to blame.

Prior to his meeting with Schumer, Trump had fired off furious tweets.

“Government Funding Bill past last night in the House of Representatives. Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate – but they want illegal immigration and weak borders. Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018!” Trump tweeted on Friday morning.

After a burst of tweets, he second-guessed top Republican lawmakers and slapped down his own chief of staff, who had been leading a White House push on Capitol Hill for a budget compromise.

Arriving at the Pentagon for a visit, Trump told reporters the government “could very well” shut down.

The most recent shutdowns – in 1995, 1996 and 2013 – saw about 800,000 workers furloughed per day.

Key government bodies such as the White House, Congress, State Department and Pentagon would remain operational, but would probably furlough some staff.

The finger-pointing had already begun, with each side blaming the other for a failure to reach a budget compromise after three previous funding extensions.

“A government shutdown will be devastating to our military … something the Dems care very little about!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning.

And yet in another tweet, Trump criticised the Republican short-term funding measure, opposing a sweetener intended to make it hard for Democrats to vote against it.

The sweetener is a six-year extension of CHIP, a popular children’s health insurance programme which Democrats have worked hard to protect.

If the Republican-led measure fails, Democrats will gain greater leverage to insist on a funding compromise that includes protection from deportation for the so-called dreamers, the estimated 700,000 immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

On Friday morning, Paul Ryan hit out at the Democrats on Twitter, accusing them of “taking funding for the government and funding for our troops hostage” over “unrelated policy”.

“They are treating our men and women in uniform like bargaining chips,” he fumed.

This report includes additional copy from Associated Press and The Washington Post