The 90th Academy Awards nominations have been announced, showing 2017 to have been an extraordinarily strong year for both mainstream and independent cinema in the West. Here is the full list of nominees.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Actor

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name; Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread; Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out; Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour; Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water; Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Margot Robbie in I, Tonya; Saoirse Ronan in Lady Bird; Meryl Streep in The Post.

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project; Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water; Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World; Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound; Allison Janney, I, Tonya; Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread; Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird; Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water.

Directing

Chrisopher Nolan, D unkir k; Jordan Peele, Get Out; Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird; Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread; Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water.

Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile); The Insult (Lebanon); Loveless (Russia); On Body and Soul (Hungary); The Square (Sweden).

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artist,″Logan, Molly’s Game, Mudbound.

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent.

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water.

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Mudbound, The Shape of Water.

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water,″Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Sound Editing

Baby Driver,″Blade Runner 2049,″Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Original Score

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk; Jonny Greenwood, Phantom Thread; Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water; John Williams, Star Wars: The Last Jedi; Carter Burwell and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Original Song

“Mighty River” from Mudbound; “Mystery Of Love” from Call Me by Your Name; “Remember Me” from Coco; “Stand Up For Something” from Marshall; “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman.

Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Icarus, Last Men in Aleppo, Strong Island.

Documentary (short subject)

Edith+Eddie, Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills, Traffic Stop.

Film Editing

Baby Driver; Dunkirk; I, Tonya; The Shape of Water; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Make-up and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul, Wonder.

Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, Revolting Rhymes.

Live Action Short Film

DeKalb Elementary, The Eleven O’Clock, My Nephew Emmett, The Silent Child,″Watu Wote/All of Us.

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes.