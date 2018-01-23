US President Donald Trump rejected an immigration bill proposed by Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake, and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, on Tuesday, in the wake of the government shutdown.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the legislation was “unacceptable” to Trump, who had rejected another proposal made by the group days before the shutdown.

Sanders added that the legislation was “declared dead on arrival” and did not meet White House requirements on border security.

“Dreamers” left angry after Democrats bargain to end US government shutdown

The failure to reach an immigration deal earlier this month was the driving force behind the recent, brief federal government shutdown.

Democrats, wanting a deal for the “Dreamers” – illegal immigrants brought to the US as children who will be at risk of being deported in March – held back on federal funding until Republicans agreed to a discussion on the issue.

The White House had indicated that it would not reopen negotiations on immigration until the shutdown ended.

The US government has until February 8 to agree on an immigration bill, as that’s when Monday’s stopgap funding bill runs out - meaning another shutdown is likely on the cards

Earlier on Tuesday, Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer retracted his offer of billions of dollars to construct Trump’s long-promised US-Mexico border wall.

Schumer spokesman Matt House says the senator’s office notified the White House that Friday’s offer to combine wall funding with legal protections for 700,000 younger immigrants living in the US illegally was off. Trump had rejected the offer.

Senate Democrats angered their liberal, activist political base Monday by yielding on Republican Party demands to reopen the government without an immigration deal.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday “nobody knows” whether a deal can be achieved.