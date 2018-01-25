Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) medical school has halted all herpes research, one of its most high-profile projects, amid growing controversy over a researcher’s unauthorised methods offshore and in the United States.

SIU’s ethics panel launched a “full” investigation December 5 of the herpes vaccine experiments by university professor William Halford, according to a memo obtained by Kaiser Health News (KHN).

Halford, who died in June, had reportedly injected Americans with his experimental herpes vaccine in St Kitts and Nevis in 2016 and in Illinois hotel rooms in 2013.

He did so without routine safety oversight from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or an institutional review board, according to ongoing reporting by KHN. Some of the participants say they are experiencing side effects.

They realise now they were used as guinea pigs in outrageously unethical experiments

Alan Milstein, a lawyer for test subjects who are now suing SIU

The panel, known as the Misconduct in Science Committee, told SIU’s medical school dean that the inquiry should not only investigate the extent of Halford’s alleged wrongdoing, but also scrutinise “members of his research team,” according to the December 5 memo obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“The Misconduct in Science Committee is now in its investigative stage and the school anticipates this investigation will take approximately 120 days,” SIU spokeswoman Karen Carlson told KHN in an emailed response. “However, the investigation could take longer.”

The panel’s inquiry marks the second one to be launched by SIU since Halford’s methods were detailed in a KHN report in 2017.

The Department of Health and Human Services asked the university to determine whether Halford’s activities violated the institution’s pledge to HHS.

SIU, a state university, had pledged to follow human-subject safety protocols for all research, even if privately funded.

In a separate development, three participants injected with an unauthorised herpes vaccine by Halford are demanding compensation from SIU for alleged side effects from the vaccine.

The participants recently hired Alan Milstein, a New Jersey lawyer who specialises in litigating research abuses.

In late December, Milstein notified SIU that the participants hired him to pursue litigation. Milstein asked for a meeting to discuss the participants’ fears about the vaccine and possible side effects.

“They realise now they were used as guinea pigs in outrageously unethical experiments that defied and flouted the most basic requirements of human-subject research in this country,” Milstein said.

In October, SIU medical school’s institutional review board determined Halford’s activities were in “serious non-compliance” with university rules and US regulations and recommended that the misconduct committee investigate, according to records obtained by KHN under open-records laws.

Now the committee has taken up the case, putting more pressure on SIU’s medical school, which initially said it bore no responsibility for the experiments.

The committee, which is made up of five faculty members, holds hearings about such misconduct and can call witnesses before reaching a conclusion.

The university is required to have such a committee to assure the federal government that it will examine allegations of research misconduct, said Bethany Spielman, a professor of health law at SIU’s medical school in Springfield, Illinois. The medical school receives about US$9 million a year in federal research dollars.

“Part of the reason this committee exists is to keep the federal funding clean and flowing,” said Spielman, who specialises in bioethics. “Any university that does research, especially with human subjects, wants to be trusted by the federal government and the public.”

The university has not responded to questions about its role in earlier experiments on human experiments by Halford.

According to emails obtained by KHN and an account by one of the participants in the herpes vaccine experiment, Halford injected patients with the vaccine in 2013 in Illinois hotel rooms.

Many of the email exchanges with the participants in 2013 – asking them to send photographs of rashes, blisters and other reactions – were sent from Halford’s university email account.

He used the university phone for communication and he referred to a graduate student as assisting in the experiment and to using the lab, which ethics experts said could constitute an improper use of state funds.

The pressure on the university has intensified with attention from Capitol Hill and a high-profile lawyer.

In letters sent out earlier this month, Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, the Republican chair of the Judiciary Committee, told the Trump administration and Southern Illinois University that he wanted to be reassured that “corrective action” was being taken to prevent similar research abuses.

Rational Vaccines was co-founded with Hollywood filmmaker Agustin Fernandez III and has since received millions of dollars in private investment from billionaire Peter Thiel, who contributed to President Donald Trump’s campaign.