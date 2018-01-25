Plans are being made for Donald Trump to visit the UK later this year following his meeting with Theresa May at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Downing Street has said.

An official description of the talks at the Swiss resort released by No 10 said: “The PM and president concluded by asking officials to work together on finalising the details of a visit by the president to the UK later this year.”

The readout did not say whether it would be a normal visit or the state visit offered to Trump when May visited him in Washington soon after his inauguration last year.

It’s Obama’s fault, says Trump, after scrapping UK trip to open new embassy

The state visit, which would see extensive ceremony and Trump staying at Buckingham Palace, has been delayed, reportedly amid concerns from Trump and his team that the visit would be met by mass protests in the UK.

Earlier this month Trump also called off a planned trip to London to open the new US embassy, again believed to be connected to the prospect of protests, although Trump said his withdrawal was in protest at the decision to move the embassy to south London.