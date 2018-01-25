It would appear that a good proportion of the US public finds sharks more sympathetic than US President Donald Trump, as his much-publicised hatred of the toothy beasts has led to a flood of money to sea life protection charities.

A recently republished 2011 interview with the porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, included the claim that “He is obsessed with sharks ... Terrified of sharks.”

Clifford, who claims to have had an affair with Trump, made the claims to InTouch magazine.



Cynthia Wigren, the chief executive officer and co-founder of Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, told the MarketWatch website: “We have been receiving donations in Trump’s name since the story was published.”

The boost is welcome, Wigren said, as “it can certainly be a challenge to raise money for a species that most people fear”.

A person has also adopted a 13ft-long great white shark in Trump’s name – Princeton’s Shark Research Institute allows people to adopt sharks that have been spotted and tagged in the wild by its researchers. Its executive director, Marie Levine, told reporters: “I think it was a jab at President Trump.”

Trump publicly revealed his dislike of sharks on Twitter in 2013, saying they were “last on my list – other than perhaps the losers and haters of the world!”

Trump was criticised for reportedly eating shark fin soup at a state dinner in Vietnam last year. The practise of shark finning is outlawed in many countries, including the US, and the industry is estimated to be responsible for a large proportion of the 100 million sharks killed each year.

Clifford claimed Trump said to her: “I donate to all these charities and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks.”