Anne Heche added herself to the growing list of women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, saying that he dropped her from a movie because she refused to perform oral sex on him.

The Six Days, Seven Nights star said on Tuesday on the “Allegedly with Theo Vonn & Matthew Cole Weiss” podcast that the disgraced film mogul fired her after she refused to give him oral sex.

“I personally did not suck Harvey’s d***, although he showed it to me and I got out of the room before there was any physical contact,” the 48-year-old actress said.

“The fact is, I was fired from a job I had been hired for in Miramax. The repercussions of standing up for yourself were as deep and targeted as some of the scars of the women who actually got more physically unfortunately involved.”

Heche did not identify which Miramax film she was fired from.

More than 100 women, including Ashley Judd, Asia Argento, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lupita Nyong’o, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct spanning decades.

He is currently under investigation by the NYPD, LAPD, Beverly Hills Police and Scotland Yard. In a blanket statement, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Heche said on the podcast that she never came forward with the alleged assault because she feared he would go after her.

“That’s why every one of us was 19, 20, 21 or 22. He didn’t go after the 40-year-old woman,” she said.

“He hits on me when I’m 19, 20, 21, 22, vulnerable, scared, frightened. And that doesn’t mean it’s not going to happen any more, but it sure as hell got a kick in the pants the last couple of months.”

She also said that her childhood abuse, which she described in her 2001 memoir Call Me Crazy, prepared her for Weinstein’s alleged advances.

“If I wasn’t sexually abused as a child, I don’t know if I would have had the strength to stand up to Harvey and many others.” she said.

“It was not just Harvey, and I will say that. The callousness I had towards anybody trying to take advantage of me was huge.”