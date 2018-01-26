Casey Affleck will not present the Best Actress award at the 90th Academy Awards this year despite winning it last year, it has emerged.

Affleck’s publicist confirmed Thursday that the actor is not attending the ceremony on March 4. Traditionally, the reigning Best Actor winner returns to present the Best Actress award.

Sexual harassment allegations were made against Affleck in 2010 during the production of I’m Not There, causing the shine to rapidly dim on his Oscar win.

Harvey Weinstein ‘fired Anne Heche after she refused to give him oral sex’

The civil suits were settled for undisclosed sums. Affleck has said the terms of the settlement prevent him from discussing it.

The allegations have been subject to heightened scrutiny in the midst of the Me Too movement, and Affleck’s Oscars participation was a lingering question.

A film academy spokesperson said that they appreciate the decision to keep the focus on the show and on the great work of this year.

Five fast facts you need to know about this year’s Oscars