Bill Cosby’s lawyers have accused prosecutors of withholding and destroying evidence that could have helped him, and say they want his criminal sexual assault case dismissed before his April retrial.

They have alleged that the prosecution only recently informed them of an interview last year with a woman who cast doubts on alleged victim Andrea Constand’s story, .

The former Cosby Show star’s lawyers also say detectives destroyed their notes from the interview, according to newly released court documents.

The woman, Marguerite Jackson, says Constand told her of a plan to falsely accuse a “high-profile person” so she could sue and get money. Constand’s lawyer says Jackson is lying.

Constand has told police that Cosby drugged and molested her at some time between December 30, 2003 and January 20, 2004 in his Philadelphia mansion.

Cosby has claimed that the encounter was consensual.

At Cosby’s first trial, the judge blocked Jackson’s testimony. Jurors failed to reach a verdict at that trial.

Cosby was charged on December 30, 2015 - only just making the statue of limitations for sexual assault, which is 12 years.