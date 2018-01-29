Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar are walking into Grammy Awards with three wins each, putting them as favourites for top awards like album and record of the year, while legendary singer Leonard Cohen was posthumously honoured with his first Grammy.

Mars won best R&B album, best R&B performance and best R&B song in the pre-telecast portion of the awards ceremony on Sunday in New York City. Lamar picked up best rap album, best rap performance and best music video.

Posthumous Grammys were also handed out to actress Carrie Fisher (best spoken word album, “The Princess Diarist”), singer Cohen (Best Rock Performance for “You Want It Darker”) and engineer Tom Coyne, who worked on Mars’ “24K Magic” album.

Cohen, while a major figure in pop culture and literature, had few hits in the traditional sense and throughout his life was shut out of the Grammys, the premier gala of the US-based music industry.

He died in November. Fisher, who died in 2016, was also honoured with her first Grammy.

Double winners included Jason Isbell, Justin Hurwitz, CeCe Winans and Chris Stapleton.

“This is unbelievable,” Stapleton said onstage.

The Rolling Stones picked up the third Grammy of their career – for best traditional blues album for “Blue & Lonesome,” while Ed Sheeran won best pop vocal album. Emmy and Golden Globe winner Childish Gambino picked up best traditional R&B performance.

The Weeknd, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, LCD Soundsystem, Portugal the Man and Shakira also won early awards. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, both Oscar and Tony winners, won best musical theatre album for “Dear Evan Hansen,” shared with Tony winner Ben Platt.

Lamar beat out Jay-Z for the three awards he won. Either artist could make history and become the first rapper to win record of the year and the third to win album of the year. And the Grammys are almost guaranteeing that this year will be historic: Four of the five album of the year nominees are rap and R&B-based albums from black or Latino artists. The other big awards of the night – song and record of the year – also are dominated by hip-hop, R&B and Latin music.

It comes a year after The Recording Academy was heavily criticised when Adele won album of the year over Beyoncé. “Lemonade” was seen as an album that moved the needle and dominated pop culture in different ways than Adele’s colossal sales. Critics felt the Academy failed to recognise the creative and artistic elements of an R&B-based album, in the same ways they have passed over albums by Kanye West, Eminem and Mariah Carey over the years for projects by rock, country and jazz artists.

Jay-Z is the star of Sunday’s show, leading with eight nominations, including album for the year for his revealing “4:44,” song of the year for the title track and record of the year for “The Story of O.J.” Mars also is nominated for the big three; “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, is up for record and song of the year; and both Lamar and Gambino are nominated for album and record of the year.

“What you see in nominations is a reflection of the voting membership of the Academy. You have to remember that this is a peer award and it’s unique in that way. It’s not about sales or charts or popularity or fan votes or whatever, it’s the professionals in the industry who are making the judgment,” Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So when you look at the work that’s been done, and Jay would be one example, and there’s that level of excellence, we have a very sophisticated voting membership that is able to recognise that. And that’s how we want it to be.”

However, Lorde’s critically acclaimed sophomore album, “Melodrama,” still has a strong chance in the album of the year category. And Julia Michaels, a talented songwriter who has written hits for Bieber and Selena Gomez, is nominated for song of the year for her single, “Issues.”

Lamar will kick off the three-hour-plus show, airing live on CBS at 7.30pm Eastern time (8.30am Hong Kong time), with a performance featuring U2 and Dave Chappelle.

Other performers include Fonsi and Yankee, Mars with Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Pink, Gambino, Emmylou Harris and Chris Stapleton, Elton John and Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Little Big Town, Rihanna with DJ Khaled and Bryson Tiller, Sting and SZA, which is the most nominated female act with five.

The night also will feature some serious moments. Earlier this week, key music executives called on artists and employees to wear a white rose at the Grammys in support of Time’s Up and #MeToo, the movements against sexual abuse and harassment. Singers Halsey and Dua Lipa, as well as Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody, were some of the first to say they would wear white roses.

Kesha, who earned her first pair of Grammy nominations for an album reflecting her battle with former producer and mentor Dr Luke, will honour victims during her performance.