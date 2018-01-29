A woman arrested earlier this month for sneaking onto a plane and flying to London was arrested again when police spotted her at O’Hare International Airport.

Marilyn Hartman, 66, was barred by a Cook County judge from entering the airport after she was charged with felony theft for allegedly sneaking onto a British Airways jet at O’Hare and flying to the United Kingdom without a US$2,400 plane ticket.

Hartman, who is notorious for stowing away on commercial aeroplanes, also was charged in that incident with misdemeanour criminal trespassing for entering O’Hare illegally.

In addition to ordering Hartman to stay away from O’Hare at a January 20 bond hearing, the judge, Stephanie Miller, required her to undergo a psychiatric evaluation and wear an ankle monitor until her case is concluded. Miller released Hartman on her own recognisance.

That order was complicated by the fact that the system would be unable to supervise electronic monitoring at Hartman’s home in a different county, so she appeared in court again on Thursday.

While rescinding the ankle monitor and lowering her bond to $10,000 from $25,000, Associate Judge Donald Panarese Jnr warned her three separate times during the brief court hearing to stay away from O’Hare International Airport. The order applied to Midway Airport, too.

Hartman was arrested again about 1:30am Sunday when authorities responded to a call for a disturbance, in which a woman was refusing to leave a part of O’Hare.

Officers went to the airport but couldn’t immediately find the woman. They did a search of the airport and found the woman in Terminal 3 and identified her as Hartman. The woman was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing on state land and a violation of a bail bond.

It had been just three days since her last court appearance.

That was Hartman’s latest arrest in Chicago since 2016, but she has a long history of trying to sneak onto aeroplanes.

In a court filing after her arrest in July 2015 at O’Hare on trespass charges, Cook County prosecutors described Hartman as a “serial stowaway”.

She said in December 2015 that she “may have” boarded planes without a ticket eight times.

Hartman also has three misdemeanour convictions for similar crimes in California.