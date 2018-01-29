FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who has drawn criticism from US President Donald Trump, has stepped down from his current role, several weeks earlier than his expected retirement date, NBC News reported on Monday, citing several sources familiar with matter.

McCabe had been expected to leave the federal law enforcement agency as its No. 2 in March but will be on leave until his retirement date, NBC reported.

It is currently unclear why McCabe has stepped down earlier than planned, but he has been under substantial pressure from Trump, who has publicly questioned his impartiality during the Russia probe.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the White House was not involved in McCabe’s decision to leave weeks before his planned retirement.

“The president wasn’t part of this decision-making process,” she said, adding that Trump stands by his criticism of McCabe.

Donald Trump uses Twitter to criticise outgoing FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe

It also emerged last week that Trump called McCabe into his office in May last year, shortly after firing James Comey, formerly director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and asked McCabe who he had voted for.

McCabe told the president that he didn’t vote, according to several current and former US officals who spoke to The Washington Post.

Trump also reportedly ranted at McCabe about his wife Jill, who received US$700,000 in donations from Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee and the Virginia Democratic Party for a state Senate race in 2015.

The money was donated before McCabe was promoted to deputy director and assumed a supervisory role in the Clinton email investigation. McAuliffe is a long-time supporter of Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.

In a tweet on December 24,Trump wrote: “How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation?”

Representatives for the FBI did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

McCabe stepped down on Monday but will remain on the FBI payroll until March, NBC reported.