Reports that porn star Stormy Daniels had been paid to keep quiet about an alleged affair she had with President Donald Trump over a decade ago blindsided and infuriated first lady Melania Trump, according to a report.

The first lady has kept a low profile since The Wall Street Journal reported that Michael Cohen, the president’s lawyer, paid Daniels US$130,000 to cover up the affair in exchange for her silence just before the 2016 election.

She was furious with Trump amid the payoff reports, sources close to the couple told

Porn star ‘claims Donald Trump paid US$130,000 to keep affair secret’

Melania Trump was absent from her husband’s trip to Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum last week – but will be attending the president’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to the Times.

After skipping the Davos forum, she instead visited the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, before heading to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

There, she spent part of her trip relaxing at a spa, the Times reported.

Melania Trump had defended her husband even after he bragged about “grabbing women by the p****” in an Access Hollywood tape or when multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

But the first lady and her team were silent after the Daniels story broke. Her spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham later defended the first lady after rumours swirled about her whereabouts.

Did TV make Donald Trump scared of sharks? ‘Porn star mistress’ reveals surprising claim

“The laundry list of salacious & flat-out false reporting about Mrs. Trump by tabloid publications & TV shows has seeped into ‘main stream media’ reporting. She is focused on her family & role as FLOTUS – not the unrealistic scenarios being peddled daily by the fake news,” Grisham tweeted Friday.

Cohen has “vehemently” denied the affair or making any payment as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Daniels has acquired a measure of mainstream celebrity. Interviewed by CBS on Thursday, she refused to answer questions on the subject. She has been booked to appear on Jimmy Kimmel’s show after Trump’s state of the union address on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by The Guardian