Donald Trump’s former legal spokesman may be asked by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to address claims that the US president dictated a misleading statement about his son’s meeting with Russian officials, it has emerged.

Mark Corallo had represented Trump’s outside lawyers amid the federal and congressional Russia inquiries until he resigned last summer.

Now he is expected to be interviewed as part of Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump election campaign within two weeks, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Corallo may be asked about the claims that Trump dictated a misleading memo about the meeting between Donald Trump Jnr, members of Trump’s campaign staff, and Russians, the source said.

US intelligence agencies have determined that Moscow worked to sway the election towards Trump. Moscow has denied interference and Trump, a Republican, has said there was no collusion.

If Trump wanted to fire Mueller once, could he try again?

Mueller’s team is investigating whether there was any collusion between Moscow and the Trump campaign, or attempts by members of the Trump team to obstruct the investigation.

Corallo’s departure in July came amid media reports that Trump’s legal team was reorganising and considering ways to limit Mueller’s probe.

Corallo did not want to engage in or be associated with White House attacks on Mueller and top Justice Department officials, according to a person familiar with the matter.

In a July interview with The New York Times, Trump lashed out at his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from overseeing the Russia investigation, which led to the appointment of a special counsel.

He also attacked Mueller’s investigators as having conflicts of interest and expressed unhappiness with the deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein.

Mueller, a former FBI director, was appointed in May to lead the federal investigation, which so far has resulted in guilty pleas from former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign aide George Papadopoulos.

Former campaign manager Paul Manafort and aide Richard Gates have pleaded not guilty to charges that include money laundering.

US Senator Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of three congressional panels investigating Moscow’s activities during the campaign, has asked Corallo for an interview next month.