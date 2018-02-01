Another wave of victims confronted Larry Nassar on Wednesday, this time about sexual abuse at an elite Michigan gymnastics club where young athletes felt they had to use the disgraced doctor’s services and could not question the adults who ran the facility.

The judge presiding over the case said the number of people who allege they were abused by Nassar has topped 265.

That total includes 150-plus victims who offered statements at a different hearing last week, as well as scores of new ones expected to speak over the next few days.

Nassar, who has already been sentenced on federal child-pornography charges and charges that he abused young women and girls while working for Michigan State University, faces another long prison sentence on top of the two he has already received.

“You are most vile, disgusting creature I have ever met,” said Katherine Ebert, who was a gymnast from 5 to 18 and started seeing Nassar at 15.

“There are black holes in my memory that come back as nightmares or flashbacks, not wanting to believe they’re true.”

Nassar, once the doctor for the national gymnastics team, sat at a table with his lawyers as nearly 30 accusers rebuked him.

What you did to me was twisted. You manipulated me and my entire family. How dare you

Jessica Thomashow, victim, aged 17

They discussed the psychological scars from his abuse – depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts, trouble being around male teachers and other men and fractured relationships with family.

“You took advantage of my innocence and trust,” 17-year-old Jessica Thomashow said. “You were my doctor. Why? I ask myself that question all the time. What you did to me was twisted. You manipulated me and my entire family. How dare you.”

Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for more than 60 victims who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in the courtroom in Charlotte, a city outside Lansing.

The event could unfold much the same as last week’s proceedings in another county. That hearing ended with Nassar getting to 40 to 175 years in prison, a sentence described by that judge as Nassar’s “death warrant.”

Ex-doctor Larry Nassar gets 40-175 years in jail for sexual assault of scores of young gymnasts

The case on Cunningham’s docket in Eaton County centres on Nassar’s assaults at Twistars, a Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert.

Nassar admits penetrating three girls with his hands when he was supposed to be treating them for injuries.

Our bodies did not belong to us. [We] learned early on not to question authority

Annie Labrie, victim

Victims said they were instructed to see Nassar about their injuries, not their family doctors. Many of them concluded that it was mandatory.

Bailey Lorencen recalled that Nassar came to Twistars on Monday nights to provide free treatment. After an especially bad fall from a high bar, she broke her neck in four places and narrowly escaped being paralysed. Nassar consoled her.

“I felt like Larry was my hero,” she said in a statement read by a prosecutor.

That kind of trust allowed the doctor to do as he pleased with the young patients.

“It is a clear that in an environment like Twistars, a monster like Nassar should thrive. He just had to be the nice guy so that all these little girls would look at him as a saviour and that safe place at the gym.”

Annie Labrie, who said she spent 25 hours a week at Twistars as an adolescent gymnast, said athletes “were conditioned for years to obey at all costs.”

She said gymnasts, dancers and figure skaters were pressured to be “pure, innocent, perfect” while simultaneously being sexualised at an age where they do not understand the concept.

We missed it. We’re not going to hide it

Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh

Labrie cited pressure to engage in unhealthy dieting, crude comments about their young bodies and “creepy men towering over us.”

“Our bodies did not belong to us. Our experiences, physical and emotional, were constantly invalidated. You learned early on not to question authority.”

A nearby police department admitted that it missed an opportunity to pursue charges against Nassar in 2004.

After a 17-year-old girl complained that Nassar removed her underwear and touched her genitals and breast, Meridian Township police began investigating.

But officers dropped the case after Nassar explained that he was performing a legitimate technique known as a ligament release. Nassar even provided a Power Point presentation.

Township Manager Frank Walsh said Nassar deceived police.

“We missed it. We’re not going to hide it,” Walsh said.

Also Wednesday, former Michigan Gov. John Engler was formally named interim president at Michigan State, following Lou Anna Simon’s resignation last week from the school’s top post.

Engler will head the school as it deals with lawsuits filed by more than 100 abuse victims and investigations by the state attorney general, the NCAA and Congress.

A Republican who was governor from 1991 through 2002, Engler said he would strive to lead the school without regard to politics.

“I think we start from the standpoint: How do we change things?” he said. “That starts today.”

Trustees also named another former governor, Democrat Jim Blanchard, to advise the school on lawsuits and investigations.

Elsewhere, the governing body for American gymnastics announced that every member of its board of directors has resigned.

The resignations at USA Gymnastics come less than a week after the US Olympic Committee urged the board to step down over the widening Nassar allegations. The organisation plans to appoint an interim board in February.