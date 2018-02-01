Hillary Clinton is expressing regret about allowing a senior campaign adviser to keep his job after another worker complained in 2007 that he had behaved inappropriately.

Clinton put out a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday night saying that she would not have let adviser Burns Strider keep his job on her 2008 presidential campaign if she had it to do over again.

She said that she took steps short of firing him that included demotion, docking his pay, requiring counselling and separating him from the woman.

The New York Times reported last week that she declined to fire Strider despite her campaign manager’s recommendations.

Clinton said she believed that the punishment was “severe” and that she also “believes in second chances.” She says that “sometimes they’re squandered.”

The remarks were well-received by Clinton’s followers, although some on social media questioned why she had posted the remarks just minutes before US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech - suggesting she had attempted to bury the response.