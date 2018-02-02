Fire and Fury scribe Michael Wolff was kicked off a Morning Joe panel on Thursday after squabbling with MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski over an alleged White House affair.

Wolff was questioned about an extramarital relationship that President Donald Trump might be having with someone in the White House, an allegation he alluded to last week during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.

However, Wolff said he didn’t have “the ultimate proof” to include the allegation in the book, which has remained a bestseller since the bombshell expose was released last month, nor did he explicitly name the person. He did agree that there were breadcrumbs about the person’s identity in the book.

But the implication led many to believe that the person in question was Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the United Nations and one of the highest-ranking women in the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Wolff said he didn’t imply anything about Haley, instead citing the discussions that he heard from a number of people in the White House. Haley denied the “disgusting” rumour during a Politico podcast last week and Brzezinski seemed to back up the former governor in a clip posted online Thursday.

“You might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman,” Brzezinski told Wolff. “It’s disgraceful.”

The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

Wolff adamantly denied accusing Haley, saying that “she has been accused of nothing.”

“She has decided to deny what she has not been accused of,” he added.

“Are you kidding me?” Brzezinski retorted, cutting off another panellist’s line of questioning. “You’re on the set of Morning Joe. We don’t BS here.”

The author grew flustered and Brzezinski ended the conversation.

“If you don’t get what we’re talking about,” she said, “I’m sorry. This is awkward. You’re here on the set with us, but we’re done. Michael Woff, thank you. We’re gonna go to break now. Bye, everyone.”

Wolff then took to Twitter to rebut the co-host, who has drawn the ire of Trump in the past. He accused her of inviting him on the show just to kick him off and claimed she and her co-host, Joe Scarborough, were “eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with” off camera.