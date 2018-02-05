A boy looking at his phone while Justin Timberlake performed the Super Bowl halftime show next to him spurred hilarious reactions
The boy on his phone is spurring hilarious memes, such as one that speculates he’s Googling ‘who is Justin Timberlake’
Related topics
By Ashley Lutz
A kid snapped casually looking at his phone as Justin Timberlake performs next to him is spurring hilarious memes and reactions on Twitter.
As Timberlake performed hit songs like “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and “Rock Your Body,” one onlooker seemed nonplussed, staring into his iPhone.
It didn’t take long for the seemingly indifferent teen to steal the show. In reality, he had taken a selfie with Timberlake moments earlier and was examining his phone.
Some speculated that the kid didn’t know who Timberlake, whose career peaked a decade ago, was:
— Jamie McCarty (@JamieMcCarty) February 5, 2018
Others joked he was playing HQ Trivia:
Kid loading up @hqtrivia right on schedule. pic.twitter.com/fqgAx3Pcy0
— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 5, 2018
He was also compared to Left Shark, who stole the show during Katy Perry’s halftime show.
awkward phone kid is the new left shark
— anthony li (@anthonyli) February 5, 2018
One person tweeted he could have been experiencing technical difficulties:
Live look at that kid's phone #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/KGvXQc07Ts
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) February 5, 2018
And another person compared him to Kim and Khloe Kardashian:
That cell phone kid meeting JT #SuperBowlHalftimeShow #JustinTimberlake #awkward pic.twitter.com/MIY9iIR2Co
— Caroline McNamara (@cmcnamara1110) February 5, 2018
Here’s a shot of him taking a selfie with Timberlake:
Selfie award of the year goes to this kid #SuperBowlSelfie #JustinTimberlake ️ I would love to be this kid! pic.twitter.com/airJstaHx1
— Alexia Abrego (@Alexia_Abrego23) February 5, 2018
See Also:
The most Googled Super Bowl recipe in every state
I tried Tom Brady’s vegan meal-kit delivery service
The venue for the 2018 Super Bowl defies traditional sports stadium design
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Comments: