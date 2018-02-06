By Mary Hanbury

Doritos may have been trying to win over female fans, but it’s ended up offending many of them.

In a recent interview with Freakonomics Radio, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said that the company is looking at ways to develop women-friendly chips that do not leave flavour residue on fingers and have a less audible crunch.

According to Nooyi, these are two traits of its chips that women don’t like.

“As you watch a lot of the young guys eat the chips, they love their Doritos, and they lick their fingers with great glee, and when they reach the bottom of the bag they pour the little broken pieces into their mouth, because they don’t want to lose that taste of the flavour, and the broken chips in the bottom,” Nooyi told Freakonomics.

She added: “Women I think would love to do the same, but they don’t. They don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers generously and they don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavour into their mouth.”

The news has left some fans bemused.

Some are concerned — will crunch-less chips be soggy snacks?

Rather than winning over the hearts of its female fans, it has managed to ostracise some of them.

PepsiCo did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

