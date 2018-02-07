By John Lynch

Actor Jim Carrey tweeted Tuesday that he plans to dump his Facebook stock and delete his Facebook page because, he said, the social network “profited” from Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Carrey tweeted the following message with what appears to be his own hand-drawn portrait of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg beside a dislike button emoji:

“I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook”

I’m dumping my @facebook stock and deleting my page because @facebook profited from Russian interference in our elections and they’re still not doing enough to stop it. I encourage all other investors who care about our future to do the same. #unfriendfacebook pic.twitter.com/KHWgZzhhmp — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) February 6, 2018

The same text also appeared in a post on Carrey’s Facebook page, which is still up and features the portrait of Zuckerberg as its header photo:

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

The company testified to Congress in October that Russian-backed content reached as many as 126 million Americans during and after the 2016 presidential election.

Carrey’s latest film appearance came in the 2017 Netflix documentary “Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond,” which featured on-set footage of his performance as comedian Andy Kaufman in the 1999 biopic “Man on the Moon.”

