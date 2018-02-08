US slaps more sanctions on Pakistan-linked militants

The Trump administration has imposed sanctions on three individuals linked to Pakistan-based militant networks as it pushes Islamabad to crack down on perpetrators of attacks in Afghanistan.

The Treasury Department designated the men as “global terrorists” for their connections to Lashkar-e-Taiba and other groups.

It comes two weeks after the US blacklisted six people accused of supporting the Taliban and Haqqani network in Afghanistan, and stressed their links to Pakistan.

Those targeted Wednesday include Rahman Zeb Faqir Muhammad, said to have collected funds for Lashkar in the Gulf and been a long-standing contact for Lashkar members involved in Afghan operations.

The other two are accused of acting on behalf of Shaikh Aminullah, who was sanctioned in 2009 for providing material support to al-Qaeda and the Taliban.