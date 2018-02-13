Donald Trump Jnr’s wife was taken to a New York City hospital on Monday after she opened an envelope addressed to her husband that contained an unidentified white powder, police said.

Vanessa Trump, 40, opened the letter addressed to the president’s son Monday morning at their midtown Manhattan apartment, then called 911 and said she was coughing and felt nauseous, police said.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents were investigating.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution and preliminary test indicated the substance wasn’t dangerous, police said.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“The Secret Service and our law enforcement partners in New York City are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York, New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further,” Secret Service Special Agent Jeffrey Adams said in a statement.

Vanessa Trump, a former model, and Donald Trump Jnr. have five children, none of whom were home at the time of the incident.

In March 2016, police detectives and FBI agents investigated a threatening letter sent to the Manhattan apartment of Donald Trump Jnr’s brother, Eric, that also contained a white powder that turned out to be harmless.

Envelopes containing white powder were also sent to Trump Tower, which served as Trump’s campaign headquarters, twice in 2016.