US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will announce a “reciprocal tax” on imports this week, but did elaborate on the proposal, which he mentioned during a White House event on his infrastructure plan.

“We cannot continue to be taken advantage of” by other countries, Trump said, adding they come to the US and “rob us blind.”

Although he didn’t specify it China as a target of the action in his announcement, the Trump administration has increasingly viewed the country as a threat to US economic interests.

Trump raised the idea early last year, as the administration explored plans for its tax overhaul. Economists and tax experts parsed Trump’s prior remarks at the time to mean he was calling for import tariffs – that is, taxes levied on specific goods or countries at varying rates.

In describing his vision, Trump called for taxing imports from other countries at the same rates those countries impose on US products.﻿

A House Republican proposal to tax imports, known as the border-adjusted tax, was removed from tax revamp plans after facing intense opposition from import-heavy industries such as retailers, and a cool reception from Senate lawmakers.

“When you say I’m going to charge a 10 per cent or a 20 per cent border tax, everyone goes crazy, because they like free trade,” Trump said during an interview aired by Fox Business Network in April.

He added later: “But when you say ‘reciprocal tax,’ nobody can get angry.”

“You say, ‘OK, whatever you charge, we’re charging,”’ Trump added in the interview.