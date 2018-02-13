Colony of 14 parasitic worms extracted from woman’s eye, in first human infestation
An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.
Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday.
The woman was diagnosed in August 2016 with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada – but only in cattle.
The woman had been horseback riding in Gold Beach, Oregon, in a cattle farming area.
After a week of eye irritation, she pulled a worm from her eye. Over two weeks, doctors removed 13 more. She recovered.
The report was published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.
