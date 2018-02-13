A 14-year-old boy shot accidentally shot his 14-year-old friend in the arm while playing with a gun on Monday night, then shot himself in the leg as he fled.

The teens had been “hanging out” in the Back of the Yards neighbourhood in the city’s South Side for more than an hour when one of them pointed a .40-calibre Smith & Wesson at the other and said, “Give me your phone,” police said.

“Stop playing,” the other boy said.

The teen with the gun then “attempted to rack the slide” and it went off, hitting the other boy in the upper arm, police said. He ran off but shot himself in the leg a few houses down.

Both boys were taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. Responding officers found the gun tossed in the snow. Charges were pending.

The boys were among five people, including a pizza delivery driver, shot between Monday morning and early Tuesday, according to police.

The driver, 58, was shot on the South Side around 1.15am on Tuesday as he was dropping off a delivery in the Park Manor neighbourhood.

The person who ordered the pizza tried to pay with fraudulent money and began arguing with the driver, who was then shot in the arm as he sat in his car, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition; his car had a bullet hole through the back window.

About 45 minutes later, at around 2am, a 46-year-old man was shot in an attempted robbery in the Back of the Yards neighbourhood.

The wounded man told police he heard his car alarm go off and went outside to check, only to be confronted by a gunman who forced him back into his house and demanded a third person’s wallet that contained a thousand dollars, police said.

There was a struggle and the gun went off, hitting the man in the left hand. The gunman fled and the victim was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

About 10.45am Monday, a 28-year-old man was shot at least three times in the Roseland neighbourhood on the Far South Side, according to police.

The man was wounded in the head, chest and elsewhere on his body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was in serious condition, police said.

No information about the circumstances of the shooting was immediately released; no one is in custody and detectives are investigating.