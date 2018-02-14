Three people were shot and wounded near the headquarters of the secretive National Security Agency in Maryland, and one person was in custody, local media reported on Wednesday.

Local fire and police departments tweeted earlier that they were responding to a possible shooting incident outside the agency’s campus in Fort Meade.

The highway near Fort Meade was closed in both directions due to the police investigation, according to the Twitter account of the Fort Meade public affairs office, which was unavailable to comment.

NBC News aired aerial images of what appeared to be police surrounding a man on the ground in handcuffs.

A black SUV appeared to have crashed into a concrete barrier surrounding the site, and bullet holes were visible in the vehicle’s front windows.

Footage aired on CBS showed the vehicle at the end of a dead-end lane with concrete NSA-stamped barricade blocks on one side and a chain-link fence on the other, near an entrance gate.

A statement from the NSA, reported by ABC, said authorities were addressing an incident at the entrance gate, the situation is under control and there is no longer a security threat.

The White House said US President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting outside the NSA, which is known for its global electronic eavesdropping.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected,” a White House statement said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation sent agents to investigate the incident, its Baltimore office said on Twitter.

In March 2015, two people tried to drive their sports utility vehicle through the NSA’s heavily guarded gate. Officers shot at the vehicle when they refused to stop, killing one of the occupants. The people in the vehicle may have taken a wrong turn after partying and taking drugs, according to news reports.

More to come …